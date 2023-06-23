Cathay is benefiting from the return of demand for air travel. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific expects to deliver profit for first half of 2023, helped by ‘strong rebound’, one-off gain from reducing Air China stake
- ‘Cathay group has seen a strong rebound in the performance of our airlines. Our cash flow has continued to improve,’ chief customer and commercial officer says
- Group will log one-off gain, estimated to be HK$1.9 billion, after reducing its stake in Air China from 18.13 per cent to 16.26 per cent
