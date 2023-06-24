Some residents accustomed to shopping at wet markets are not keen on buying food online despite the discount. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong shoppers lukewarm to July 1 discount on grocery app, cite cheaper prices at wet markets, fresher choices
- Many point to more choices and cheaper options already available at wet markets, while elderly shoppers say they are put off by needing to rely on app for discount
- Wholesalers’ group argues week-long discount to mark handover anniversary will hurt business
