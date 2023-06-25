Financial Secretary Paul Chan says Hong Kong will rely on consumption and tourism to achieve its economic goal because the city faces challenges in export. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong’s ability to achieve economic growth depends on external factors as government intervention has limited impact: Paul Chan
- City’s financial chief explains consumption vouchers and support of small to medium-sized enterprises have limited scope
- Financial secretary says government still considering how best to help homebuyers and who will qualify for assistance
