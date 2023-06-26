The offerings are part of a 700,000-ticket giveaway handled by local airlines under the government’s “Hello Hong Kong” campaign. The city is aiming to attract more than 1.5 million visitors and revive post-pandemic tourism.

For the latest ticket giveaway involving Japan, Cathay said interested parties could join the race until July 2, with winners to be selected at random and the results announced on July 12.

Previously, the city’s flag carrier also offered tickets to residents of countries including Singapore, Australia and Britain on a first come, first served basis, with complaints of difficulties entering the competition.

Winners must pay all taxes and surcharges that apply to their tickets.

Another giveaway for flights between Japan and Hong Kong will be available on Tuesday with Hong Kong Airlines. It will distribute 2,050 round-trip, economy-class tickets for Tokyo, Osaka, Sapporo, Okinawa, Fukuoka, and Nagoya on a first come, first served basis.

The Airport Authority bought 500,000 tickets from local airlines in 2020 as air traffic ground to a halt during the coronavirus pandemic, to support the industry and promote its recovery.