Cathay says people can join the latest race for tickets until July 2. Photo: Jonathan Wong
180,000 in Japan hoping to say ‘Hello Hong Kong’ as Cathay Pacific switches to lucky draw for flights giveaway
- Queue for round-trip tickets from Narita, Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka or Sapporo airports drew more than 9,000 hopefuls just two minutes into online lucky draw
- Previous Korea giveaway drew 130,000 participants and complaints competition was so fierce it was ‘more difficult than buying tickets for a K-pop idol concert’
More than 180,000 people joined an online queue on Monday for 12,000 free Cathay Pacific Airways air tickets from Japan to Hong Kong, even after the carrier changed the rules for a giveaway from a first come, first served basis following complaints over the fierce competition.
The competition for round-trip economy-class tickets from Narita, Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka or Sapporo airports drew more than 9,000 hopefuls just two minutes into an online lucky draw opening at 11am, with Cathay’s website showing 181,924 users in the queue at one stage.
The switch to a lucky draw rather than using a first come, first served basis followed a giveaway of nearly 11,000 free flights for residents in South Korea, which drew 130,000 participants and complaints that the competition was so fierce it was “more difficult than buying tickets for a K-pop idol concert”.
The offerings are part of a 700,000-ticket giveaway handled by local airlines under the government’s “Hello Hong Kong” campaign. The city is aiming to attract more than 1.5 million visitors and revive post-pandemic tourism.
For the latest ticket giveaway involving Japan, Cathay said interested parties could join the race until July 2, with winners to be selected at random and the results announced on July 12.
Previously, the city’s flag carrier also offered tickets to residents of countries including Singapore, Australia and Britain on a first come, first served basis, with complaints of difficulties entering the competition.
Winners must pay all taxes and surcharges that apply to their tickets.
Another giveaway for flights between Japan and Hong Kong will be available on Tuesday with Hong Kong Airlines. It will distribute 2,050 round-trip, economy-class tickets for Tokyo, Osaka, Sapporo, Okinawa, Fukuoka, and Nagoya on a first come, first served basis.
The Airport Authority bought 500,000 tickets from local airlines in 2020 as air traffic ground to a halt during the coronavirus pandemic, to support the industry and promote its recovery.
The remaining destination for Cathay’s free-ticket campaign is Taiwan, with the giveaway expected in July.