Hong Kong welcomes back Chinese drone maker DJI, with new store in Tsim Sha Tsui after 2-year absence

  • World’s largest recreational drone manufacturer opens retail space in Tsim Sha Tsui in crossover with Swedish camera maker Hasselblad
  • Drone enthusiasts welcome return of brand’s physical presence, after company closed Causeway Bay store in 2021

Leopold Chen and Winona Cheung

Updated: 7:50pm, 26 Jun, 2023

The company has opened a store on Park Lane in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Sam Tsang
