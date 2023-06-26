The company has opened a store on Park Lane in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong welcomes back Chinese drone maker DJI, with new store in Tsim Sha Tsui after 2-year absence
- World’s largest recreational drone manufacturer opens retail space in Tsim Sha Tsui in crossover with Swedish camera maker Hasselblad
- Drone enthusiasts welcome return of brand’s physical presence, after company closed Causeway Bay store in 2021
