The city’s exports have declined for 13 consecutive months. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s John Lee gears up for Asean trade trip next month to lure business, as weak global demand drags down exports

  • Commerce secretary Algernon Yau says city leader will travel to Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia to bolster ties with Asean members
  • Latest trade data shows exports fell by 15.6 per cent in May over a year ago, while imports declined 16.7 per cent

Ng Kang-chung and Ambrose Li

Updated: 10:28pm, 27 Jun, 2023

