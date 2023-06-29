Hong Kong is poised to chart a full recovery, said city leader John Lee Ka-chiu on Wednesday, as he expressed “cautious optimism” over a flurry of economic activity generated from overseas trips and programmes he and his team had undertaken in the past year to restore the hub’s international standing. The response from overseas had been “overwhelming”, with capital and investment returning to Hong Kong and this turnaround would be better reflected in the city’s third-quarter figures, he said in a wide-ranging interview with the Post to mark his one year in office. The slew of business tours he and his ministers had done in recent months were bearing results, as he noted there could be a record attendance of foreign delegations at the Belt and Road Summit the city was hosting in September. His Middle East foray in February, when he led a delegation of 30 business executives, was also about to yield several deals in at least four areas, including architecture, IT in city management and hotels, he revealed. “So you are seeing positive results,” he said. The city had emerged from the “tunnel” of being closed for nearly three years under the Covid-19 restrictions with a new vigour in society, he said. “The energy of society as a whole seems to align to the common goal of getting the best opportunities for Hong Kong. I want to galvanise the whole energy of Hong Kong,” Lee added. Fielding questions on his agenda for his second year, Lee tackled head-on a festering concern that some foreign businesses might be shunning the city, as he called on them not to do so for political reasons but to make the right assessment based on Hong Kong’s strengths. Foreign media reports had suggested that firms were hesitant to consider the city as a base, with some big American tech companies, for example, reportedly withholding some artificial intelligence developments from Hong Kong. “I hope that is not taken for political reasons,” he said. “This may be a situation for the time being and we are working hard to make people realise that Hong Kong is a place that welcomes any [technological] development.” Lee said Hong Kong, which he touted for its free and inclusive character, was the place for these companies to introduce new products and where they could learn to be “even stronger”. “Hong Kong is always the best testing ground for all these new products,” he said, citing the example of mobile phones when companies were competing in the early days. “I hope they will think of Hong Kong being of that use to them at the same time.” The city’s rights and freedoms were still protected under the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution, Lee said, as he sought to dismiss naysayers busy “badmouthing” Hong Kong after the imposition of the national security law . The law, introduced in 2020, set a high threshold for criminal intent for prosecutions, he noted, for the first time dwelling at length on the remit of the legislation. Declining to identify any state by name, Lee said there were countries out to attack the nation, and Hong Kong along with it, and this meant the city had to “work hard” to counter misperceptions being purveyed. “What does that mean? That means we will have to form stronger forces to go out into the world to talk about this. We will be bold about what we’re doing,” he said, adding another plank was to lay out the welcome mat for sceptics and supporters alike to visit the city. Hong Kong’s John Lee gears up for Asean trade trip as exports remain in slump In an expansive mood, Lee revealed he had spent 30 per cent of his time in the past year on meeting financial sector players from overseas, including firms from the United States, Europe and Japan. “So that is the kind of relationship I am developing, and I’m telling them the true Hong Kong stories, about our rights and freedoms being protected,” he said. Lee did not mention his pending invitation to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco in November, after being sanctioned by the US. During the one-hour interview, Lee stressed the importance of setting priorities for regional engagement, establishing pragmatic housing targets and fostering an inclusive society, where the only division that mattered was between those who obeyed the law and those who did not. Focusing at length on his overseas forays, Lee said people-to-people networks that Hong Kong had established overseas, including in the US and Europe, were important to retain and build upon. From his trips, he could already see Hong Kong people doing more with their past networks and this would only grow in strength, Lee said. Hong Kong a ‘value-added super-connector’, talent schemes big success: leader Regarding his trip to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Lee revealed that apart from the business deals about to be closed, he himself had built personal relationships with government officials. Middle East delegations were keen on visiting the city, with one led by Abdullah Alswaha, minister of communications and information technology of Saudi Arabia, who is due to arrive later this week. Lee is scheduled to meet him on Sunday. “They are not just friendly. They respect differences – that is important. I feel very comfortable when I deal with them because they don’t impose things on other people,” he said. On the economic front, Lee stressed the city would have to rely heavily on spending and tourism, as an unfavourable external environment continued to drag down exports. But he pointed to what he described as a positive trend of businesses and talent, including private investment, returning, albeit not as quickly as desired. “You see companies, enterprises, businesses actually coming back to rent some office space in Hong Kong. You see that trend, but it takes time,” he said. The city’s drive to lure family offices had been met with overwhelming support, with more than 20 indicating an interest in setting up operations after a key summit earlier this year, he noted. Hong Kong’s John Lee has hit most goals so far, but what do residents think? On healing divisions in society, Lee defended a perceived heavy-handed approach towards civil society by authorities following the 2019 social unrest , insisting the only distinction that counted among residents was not their ideological beliefs, ethnicity or religion, but whether they followed or flouted the law. “We can forgive, but we cannot forget. We cannot forget the risks,” he said, suggesting he had seen some forms of “soft resistance” that tried to cause destruction in society. “That reminds me of the tactics and practices they make use of during the 2019 violence,” he said. “I need to be alert to those counter forces that are working beneath the surface.”