Residents and tourists were unimpressed with the long list of July 1 perks offered by restaurants as part of Hong Kong’s handover celebrations on Saturday, but large Chinese eateries and dim sum chains reported brisk business. Association of Restaurant Managers spokesman Jonathan Leung Chun, who also runs Seafood Delight Group, said business was booming on the 26th anniversary of the city’s return to Chinese rule, with certain dishes with a 29 per cent discount seeing a seven-fold increase in sales. “Honestly, business has not been great for the past few holidays, with many Hongkongers choosing to travel abroad,” he said. “This weekend, we felt there was a major difference.” The number of eateries that offered perks and discounts as part of the handover celebrations represented about 12 per cent of the approximately 12,800 restaurants in the city, based on official data as of April 18. One of the largest wave of promotions was in the Lan Kwai Fong entertainment district in Central, with about 10 restaurants and bars offering discounts on wines, champagnes, weekend brunches, seafood and meat dishes for Saturday and Sunday. At Italian restaurant Baci in Lan Kwai Fong, which slashed 29 per cent off its HK$188 and HK$98 packages for free-flow drinks for two hours, some diners said the discount was a nice surprise. Ron Sahni, who enjoyed a brunch buffet with four friends at the restaurant, said restaurant staff had informed him about the reduced rate when he sat down. “I think this was lovely. Who doesn’t like a discount?” Sahni said. Record 23,000 flock to M+ museum during Hong Kong handover celebrations But the 31-year-old manufacturing executive, who ordered prosecco, wine and spirits as part of the package originally priced at HK$188, said the discount had not made him want to spend more than he usually would. Issac Yau, 33, who dined at the same restaurant, said he was not impressed with the offers and did not opt for any discounted items. “We ordered two portions of the brunch buffet. There wasn’t a discount for that,” Yau said. In Causeway Bay, cha chaan teng or Chinese teahouse Kam Kee Cafe’s 29 per cent markdown for tea and dinner sets had stopped some diners in their tracks. Hong Kong leader vows to win public trust with concrete actions and results Kam Kee boss Ray Chui Man-wai also reported better traffic at his restaurants, saying that business increased by about 15 per cent compared with an ordinary weekend. “Some customers thought there was a 29 per cent discount on everything, but we explained to them what we were offering and they still enjoyed the food,” he said. Athena Wong, 26, said a poster about the discounts had prompted her to get a ticket for a table for two with her mother. “I didn’t know there were discounts for restaurants, but prices seemed like a bargain with the offer, that’s why I’m eating here,” Wong said. But the 26-year-old make-up artist said she would still consider options without discounts on the menu before her final order. As part of the handover perks, patrons of the 140 eateries of catering chain Cafe de Coral only need to pay 71 per cent, or HK$99 of the original price, for a two-person set meal featuring Chinese winter melon soup over the weekend. Food and catering giant Maxim’s Group offered a 29 per cent discount on select items at 50 outlets under brands such as Maxim’s MX and Food Square. This includes boneless Hainan chicken rice and fried egg with preserved turnip. Tao Heung Group’s nearly 40 Chinese restaurants offered a 12-person abalone set meal at a 29 per cent discount for under HK$3,000, while other restaurants featuring Hakka and Chiu Chau set cuisines sold HK$700 meal sets for six. Hong Kong retailers to offer HK$150 million in discounts, deals to get people smiling The group’s Tai Cheong Bakery also offered egg tarts and doughnuts in Chinese style, its flagship products, at HK$7.1 each for a purchase of two, but the reduced rates were unavailable at its Lyndhurst Terrace branch in Central and at Victoria Peak on Saturday, where eight egg tarts were going for HK$71 instead. Mainland Chinese tourists Jake Yang and friend Xu Wei, both in their 20s and from Guangzhou, Guangdong, were at the Central branch, but only bought two egg tarts. They said the discount meant little to them as they came to the bakery because they had heard good reviews about its flagship product. Will a 2-month shopping festival boost Hong Kong’s retail, catering sectors? “[The discount] is festive and appreciated, but personally, it’s not practical for us since we wouldn’t be able to finish so many,” Yang said. Fast food chain McDonald’s offered two pineapple custard pies for HK$11, but there was little indication of the promotion at its outlet in the IFC Mall in Central, and many customers said they were unaware of it. Customer Linda Chiu, a 47-year-old housewife, showed initial interest after being notified by a Post reporter, but was turned off when she realised she would need to download the McDonald’s app in order to enjoy the discount. “I don’t have time for that, I’m just here for a quick meal,” she said.