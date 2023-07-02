Authorities last month announced it would allow imported labour to fill 26 unskilled or low-skilled jobs, including servers, clerks, warehouse keepers and delivery workers. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong must improve competitiveness amid declining global ranking, city leader John Lee says, defending import of low-skilled workers

  • Chief Executive John Lee says city ‘on the right track’ to win against other cities, must solve chronic high prices in housing, office rents and petrol
  • Hong Kong has slipped two places from fifth to seventh in this year’s World Competitiveness Yearbook, down from top spot in 2018

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 12:02pm, 2 Jul, 2023

