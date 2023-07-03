Retail sales for the month surged by 51.8 per cent over last year for jewellery, watches and clocks, and valuable gifts. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong retail sales jump 18.4 per cent in May, as tourism revives under ‘golden week’ and consumers splash out

  • Provisional figures from authorities show retail sales hit HK$34.5 billion in May over year ago, marking sixth consecutive month of improvements
  • Government spokesman predicts further improvements amid return of tourists and latest round of consumption vouchers

Oscar Liu
Updated: 8:05pm, 3 Jul, 2023

