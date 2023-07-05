The M+ will drop its ticket prices over the summer. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong’s M+ art museum to cut ticket prices by 25 per cent over summer despite art hub facing financial constraints
- Price of standard ticket to be cut from HK$120 to HK$90, and concessions from HK$60 to HK$45 from July 29 to September 30
- M+ museum drew 23,000 visitors on July 1, and Palace Museum attracted more than 7,600, a record-breaking number of patrons in a single day
