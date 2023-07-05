Hong Kong’s development chief has reiterated the government’s commitment to building public flats on part of the Old Course. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s development chief has reiterated the government’s commitment to building public flats on part of the Old Course. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong doesn’t need another public golf course, development chief says, shooting down latest attempt to stop housing plan on Fanling site

  • Bernadette Linn says ‘no urgent need for new public golf course’, with authorities determined to press ahead with plan to build public flats on part of Fanling site
  • Hong Kong Golf Club announces application for Unesco Asia-Pacific Award for Cultural Heritage, says it must maintain course to ‘international standards’

Willa Wu and Edith Lin

Updated: 8:01pm, 5 Jul, 2023

