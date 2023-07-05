Hong Kong’s development chief has reiterated the government’s commitment to building public flats on part of the Old Course. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong doesn’t need another public golf course, development chief says, shooting down latest attempt to stop housing plan on Fanling site
- Bernadette Linn says ‘no urgent need for new public golf course’, with authorities determined to press ahead with plan to build public flats on part of Fanling site
- Hong Kong Golf Club announces application for Unesco Asia-Pacific Award for Cultural Heritage, says it must maintain course to ‘international standards’
Hong Kong’s development chief has reiterated the government’s commitment to building public flats on part of the Old Course. Photo: Jonathan Wong