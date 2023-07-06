Cathay Pacific Airways is hoping to ramp up its passenger flight capacity. Photo: Winson Wong
Cathay Pacific revamps ‘Asia Miles’ loyalty scheme, with premium-economy, business and first-class travellers facing biggest hit for free flights
- Hong Kong’s flag carrier says the new requirements will take effect on October 1
- Economy-class tickets to destinations such as London, Paris, Vancouver, New York and Toronto will require fewer points
