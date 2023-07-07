While taxi industry representatives have welcomed the proposed demerit point system, they have stressed the trade has relatively few badly behaved drivers. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong proposes slapping taxi drivers with demerit points for overcharging, refusing hires and other bad behaviour
- Eleven types of behaviour covered in bill will result in three, five or 10 demerit points, and 15 or more accumulated in two years will trigger suspension
- Industry representatives welcome initiative, but say government should use opportunity to crack down on illegal ride-hailing services such as Uber
While taxi industry representatives have welcomed the proposed demerit point system, they have stressed the trade has relatively few badly behaved drivers. Photo: Edmond So