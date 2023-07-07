Hong Kong visitors are returning to Macau, helping to drive the casino hub’s tourism recovery. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Visitors from Hong Kong help to drive Macau’s tourism recovery
- Gambling hub records 2.85 million visitors from Hong Kong during first five months of year, more than 90 per cent of pre-pandemic levels
- Government official says tourists spending three times more than they did before Covid-19
Hong Kong visitors are returning to Macau, helping to drive the casino hub’s tourism recovery. Photo: Yik Yeung-man