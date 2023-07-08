Financial Secretary Paul Chan at a waterfront gourmet event under the “Happy Hong Kong” campaign. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Financial Secretary Paul Chan at a waterfront gourmet event under the “Happy Hong Kong” campaign. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Happy Hong Kong Shopping Festival: from free hamburgers and coffee to grab-all-you-can races, here are some gems worth checking out

  • Festival coincides with latest tranche of consumption vouchers going out to residents from July 16
  • Giveaways include 100,000 cups of coffee from Starbucks, 10,000 Big Macs from McDonald’s and cash coupons

Wynna Wong

Updated: 12:17pm, 8 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Financial Secretary Paul Chan at a waterfront gourmet event under the “Happy Hong Kong” campaign. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Financial Secretary Paul Chan at a waterfront gourmet event under the “Happy Hong Kong” campaign. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE