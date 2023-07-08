Hong Kong recorded nearly 13 million arrivals in the first half of this year, according to a tourism sector leader who has noted that the figure at only 37 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in 2019 signals a slower recovery than some neighbouring destinations. Tourist numbers in Macau returned to 70 per cent of pre- Covid levels over the same period, while Singapore hit 67 per cent, according to official statistics. Dane Cheng Ting-yat, executive director of the Tourism Board, on Saturday also responded to the trend of some international pop stars skipping Hong Kong on their world tours, saying that the city’s lack of enormous performance venues and unstable weather in summer were to blame. Cheng told a radio programme that last month’s 2.75 million arrivals had brought the total in the first half of this year to nearly 13 million. He described it as a “good trend” that would help the city reach its goal of 30 million visitors by the end of the year. But the Tourism Board showed that the half-year figure was 37 per cent of the 34.85 million arrivals in Hong Kong in the first six months of 2019 before the citywide anti-government protests and the pandemic broke out. Macau received 14.25 million visitors in the first half of this year, about 70 per cent of the number for the same period in 2019, while Singapore – which opened up 10 months earlier than Hong Kong – had 6.28 million in the first six months, 67 per cent of the pre-pandemic level. “People keep asking when we will reach 100 per cent of the pre-pandemic level and even exceed it. I think we should be prudent … We need to consider the tourists’ experience. Gradual resumption is good,” he said. “Hong Kong and most places share the same problem, which is that it takes time to resume the flying capacity of airlines and airports after a city fully opens to tourists,” he said. Cheng warned about the staff shortage in the tourism sector, saying that the lack of manpower at the airport , airline companies and hotel staff hindered the city’s road to full recovery. On another radio programme, commerce sector lawmaker Jeffrey Lam Kin-fung agreed Hong Kong’s return to normality had been slower than others and noted that the city’s exports had been dropping for the past five months. Visitors from Hong Kong help to drive Macau’s tourism recovery But Lam, who is a non-official member of the Executive Council, the city’s key decision-making body, added that he expected the economy to improve in the latter half of this year because the government had been tackling local issues, including housing and talent drain, and launched the “Happy Hong Kong” campaign. The Post earlier reported that some international singers and bands, such as Taylor Swift, Coldplay and The 1975, skipped Hong Kong during their world tours, which included places such as Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand. On Saturday, Tourism Board official Cheng echoed the views of industry players who spoke to the Post, saying the lack of large venues that could accommodate 40,000 to 50,000 spectators might have deterred some big names from coming. Why is Hong Kong missing out on Taylor Swift and other stars? Industry blames venues The city’s largest indoor seated stadium, AsiaWorld-Expo Arena, has a capacity of 14,000. A venue which can accommodate 50,000 in Kai Tak Sports Park was set to open this year but has been delayed until late next year. Cheng also said the city’s summer weather put acts off. “Hong Kong’s summer weather is unstable, with typhoons and rainstorms,” he said, adding that this accounted for major events happening in the first and fourth quarters of the year. Additional reporting by Fiona Sun