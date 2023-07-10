Girl group Otome Syndream perform on the second night of the carnival. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Society

40,000 Hongkongers attended free Harbour Chill Carnival featuring Cantopop singer Kelly Chen, girl group Otome Syndream

  • Carnival kicks off government’s HK$40 million five-weekend programme aimed at lifting city’s spirits
  • Some attendees say floating stage was lower than eye level, forcing them to climb on barriers to see performers

Oscar Liu
Updated: 3:29pm, 10 Jul, 2023

