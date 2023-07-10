Girl group Otome Syndream perform on the second night of the carnival. Photo: Elson Li
40,000 Hongkongers attended free Harbour Chill Carnival featuring Cantopop singer Kelly Chen, girl group Otome Syndream
- Carnival kicks off government’s HK$40 million five-weekend programme aimed at lifting city’s spirits
- Some attendees say floating stage was lower than eye level, forcing them to climb on barriers to see performers
