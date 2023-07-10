Hong Kong residents are travelling more and their spending has increased, a survey finds. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong residents are travelling more and their spending has increased, a survey finds. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong travellers takes to skies again, with more and longer trips and higher spending, survey finds

  • Survey by online travel agency Klook finds 94 per cent said they planned to travel at least once in the next year; 40 per cent said three or more trips planned
  • Japan top pick for travel, with Taiwan, Thailand, South Korea and Europe next most popular

Wynna Wong

Updated: 8:42pm, 10 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong residents are travelling more and their spending has increased, a survey finds. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong residents are travelling more and their spending has increased, a survey finds. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE