The UFI Global Congress will be held at the AsiaWorld-Expo in 2025. Photo: Dickson Lee
The UFI Global Congress will be held at the AsiaWorld-Expo in 2025. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong to host major exhibition industry summit in 2025, marking latest large-scale event to return to city post-Covid

  • The UFI Global Congress is the world’s largest gathering for exhibition industry, according to organiser
  • Event was last held in Hong Kong in 2000; recent host cities include Muscat, Bangkok and Rotterdam

Wynna Wong

Updated: 9:59pm, 11 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The UFI Global Congress will be held at the AsiaWorld-Expo in 2025. Photo: Dickson Lee
The UFI Global Congress will be held at the AsiaWorld-Expo in 2025. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE