The UFI Global Congress will be held at the AsiaWorld-Expo in 2025. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong to host major exhibition industry summit in 2025, marking latest large-scale event to return to city post-Covid
- The UFI Global Congress is the world’s largest gathering for exhibition industry, according to organiser
- Event was last held in Hong Kong in 2000; recent host cities include Muscat, Bangkok and Rotterdam
