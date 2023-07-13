Hong Kong will begin accepting applications next week for a labour scheme to import 12,000 construction workers to ease the sector’s manpower crunch, with the first batch expected to arrive in the fourth quarter. Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho’s announcement on Thursday came after representatives for employers, the labour sector and vocational training institutes reached a consensus over the imported workers’ job descriptions and a median wage. She said the first round of the scheme targeting construction workers would launch on July 17. It would take about two months to process the applications, she added. “There will be 29 types of work for skilled labourers in the construction sector, with another 18 jobs for technicians. The imported workers are only allowed to take part in public works projects,” she said. “We will receive applications every quarter and the first batch of successful applicants are expected to come to Hong Kong in the last quarter of this year.” Last month, the government said it would allow the construction, aviation and transport sectors to import workers under a scheme that bypasses vetting by unions and other members of the Labour Advisory Board. Most of the workers are expected to come from mainland China. The construction industry is allowed to import 12,000 workers under the recruitment drive, while the aviation and transport sectors can bring in 6,300 staff and up to 1,700 coach drivers, respectively. Hong Kong set to bring in 20,000 workers to help ease labour crunch The city’s working population declined by 6 per cent to 3.46 million in 2022 from 3.68 million in 2018. The number of low-skilled workers also fell by 160,000 over the same period. The figures exclude foreign domestic helpers. Linn on Thursday said the shortfall of workers was expected to widen from about 20,000 currently to more than 40,000 in 2027. The government has also earmarked a former Covid-19 quarantine facility in Yuen Long’s Tam Mei as accommodation for construction workers brought in under the scheme. The facility will be managed by the Construction Industry Council and can house up to 8,000 people once it becomes operational in October.