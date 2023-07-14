A public housing project is being built on Yip Wong Road in Tuen Mun and will be monitored using the new platform. Photo: Handout
A public housing project is being built on Yip Wong Road in Tuen Mun and will be monitored using the new platform. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong housing
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong authorities create HK$2 million online platform to remotely monitor public housing projects in real time

  • Online platform will help Housing Department staff to keep an eye on construction projects to avoid delays and ease staffing crunch, deputy director says
  • System can monitor site safety in real time, while listing project information including construction progress, financial status and accident situation

Edith Lin
Edith Lin

Updated: 5:27pm, 14 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A public housing project is being built on Yip Wong Road in Tuen Mun and will be monitored using the new platform. Photo: Handout
A public housing project is being built on Yip Wong Road in Tuen Mun and will be monitored using the new platform. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE