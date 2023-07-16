Financial Secretary Paul Chan spending his e-vouchers at a food court in Tai Po Hui Market. Photo: Handout
‘I’ll get upset if I don’t eat dim sum’: Hongkongers keen to spend latest round of consumption vouchers despite T3 typhoon warning
- Second instalment worth HK$2,000 handed out on Sunday, but some residents express disappointment with amount
- ‘My friends and I are planning to order roasted suckling pig and goose. With the consumption vouchers, we can eat whatever we want,’ a retiree says
Financial Secretary Paul Chan spending his e-vouchers at a food court in Tai Po Hui Market. Photo: Handout