A centralised digital platform for Hong Kong’s MPF schemes is due to launch in 2024. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
A centralised digital platform for Hong Kong’s MPF schemes is due to launch in 2024. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong to launch e-MPF platform in 2024 and make fully operational 1 year later, fund authority says

  • Platform was proposed in 2017 by then leader Leung Chun-ying to cut costs and make fund management more transparent by streamlining scheme’s administration.
  • ‘Not only will the efficiency of MPF management be enhanced significantly, scheme members will also enjoy fee reductions,’ fund authority says

Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 7:41pm, 16 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A centralised digital platform for Hong Kong’s MPF schemes is due to launch in 2024. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
A centralised digital platform for Hong Kong’s MPF schemes is due to launch in 2024. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE