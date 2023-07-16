A centralised digital platform for Hong Kong’s MPF schemes is due to launch in 2024. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong to launch e-MPF platform in 2024 and make fully operational 1 year later, fund authority says
- Platform was proposed in 2017 by then leader Leung Chun-ying to cut costs and make fund management more transparent by streamlining scheme’s administration.
- ‘Not only will the efficiency of MPF management be enhanced significantly, scheme members will also enjoy fee reductions,’ fund authority says
