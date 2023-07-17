“If the management team comes to us and, say, after further review, we think we need more, I will not close the door, because our objective is to perform,” he said.

Early detection and speedy resolution of problems were vital, Auyeung said, as he explained how the company was turning increasingly to technology to solve these issues and while he could not guarantee there would be no disruptions, the aim was to improve it beyond the current rate of 99.96 per cent of overall seamless operations.

The semi-privatised corporation was also on a fast track to advance technologically via a HK$300 million investment fund into start-ups that would complement its rail operations, Auyeung said.

The company has come under fire in recent years over several high-profile incidents, including two incidents of train derailment and two involving doors falling off. During two of these occasions, commuters resorted to walking on tracks.

During the interview last week, Auyeung said the company and he had offered apologies before and they strove to do better but also urged the public to bear in mind the 300,000km (186,411 miles) of tunnel and 271km of rail network the company operated, with only a two-hour window each night to do maintenance.

“It’s a good wake-up call that we cannot continue to think that all these things will continue to go well, because the system is at a stage that requires a little bit more maintenance,” he said. “There must be ways to detect the problem before or even after some incidents. How quickly can you recover? There are two issues: early detection and the speed of recovery.”

As part of the governance review he undertook, he said the company identified three pillars of its business with Hong Kong operations as the core, or, as he put it, the “filet mignon” of the company.

MTR Corp chairman Auyeung described a string of recent service disruptions as a “wake-up call” to overhaul the company’s maintenance regime. Photo: Edmond So

Still, last month, in a recent government experts’ report on the company’s rail asset management regime, its management was urged to instil a sense of ownership and responsibility in staff about operational risks, and to implement a culture of reporting and documenting useful information from frontline staff on risks management.

“I’m representing the board and we acknowledge the government’s concern. And we will work very hard to deliver what we said we will deliver in asset management, ” Auyeung said.

Taking up his post at the height of the anti-government protests in 2019 and in the aftermath of the construction scandal of the city’s most expensive rail project, the Sha Tin to Central rail link, Auyeung said the company was always on the lookout for improvements.

“Is MTR perfect?” he said. “No. It has room to improve. So we need to continue to look for ways.”

Auyeung saw more opportunities arising from the mainland, where he said would have “some good news” soon on transit-led development plans and were looking at least two new cities to add to 22 rail projects it already had.

“I’m sure you’ve heard of this TOD – transit-oriented development – a concept that everybody talks about around the world. And that’s the kind of thing, if you ask me, that MTR is looking for, especially the Greater Bay Area,” he said.

As for cross-border high-speed rail services, he said the city’s section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong express link carried 50,000 to 60,000 passengers a day, which was still way below 100,000 on what he called a fairly good day before the pandemic.

Asked if the rail remained underutilised and financially struggling, he said: “I would suggest don’t look at it just from a financial perspective, rather, I look at it from a total economic development perspective, it really opens up a bridge from Hong Kong to many parts of China.”

He said the goal was to allow the MTR Corp to play a bigger role in the bay area, an emerging economic growth engine with a population of at least 86 million that aims to combine nine mainland cities with Hong Kong and Macau.

On its international operations, he said: “We currently have international markets, those with a lot of history. With all the geopolitical issues we face these days, I strictly look at it from a business perspective. What are we getting from that market? Is that the market we want to go with or do we want to stay?”

He did not specify which overseas units were being scrutinised, but pointed out that the overall portfolio did well even though some individual ones had lacklustre performances.

The corporation, in which the Hong Kong government owns a 75 per cent stake, also operates rail services on the mainland and Macau, as well as overseas in the United Kingdom, Sweden and Australia. These businesses overall grew 3.9 per cent to HK$26.01 billion in revenue or 54 per cent of the corporation’s total of HK$47.81 billion last year from a year earlier.

The Hong Kong government owns a 75 per cent stake in the MTR Corp. Photo: May Tse

The profit before interest, finance charges, taxation and after variable annual payment, or EBIT, jumped 54.7 per cent to HK$962 million last year from 2021, and accounted for one-third of the corporation’s total of HK$2.85 billion before a non-recurring loss on a rail project in Shenzhen last year.

“There have been some comments I heard on the street, that the international businesses divert or distract the resources. No, this is not true, because we have not taken away any Hong Kong resources and put them into the international market and sort of harmed the local business, not at all,” he said. “Hong Kong is our fillet mignon, I cannot afford to lose sight of the Hong Kong business.”

“Our international business is profitable, but when you cut it into small pieces there are certain operations that need more what I call kicking,” he said.

Executive Council convenor and veteran lawmaker Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee, who has urged the corporation to ditch its overseas operations and focus on the Hong Kong home turf since 2019, told the Post that some of the company’s overseas operations were superfluous.

“With a large number of mega rail projects relating to the Northern Metropolis and the Kau Yi Chau artificial islands in the pipeline, [the MTR Corp’s] resources will be fully stretched. It should avoid overloading its staff and distracting them from these time-critical projects with unprofitable and superfluous overseas ventures,” she said.

Auyeung also shed light on the Sha Tin to Central rail link controversy, which took a twist a week ago when the government said police’s criminal investigations continued and the Department of Justice had sought the Magistrates’ Courts’ review into the sentence involving culprit Leighton Contractors (Asia) over part of the shoddy work.

“The file is not closed,” he said. “Our job is to continue to give them the information that they require.”

The scandal, which came to light in 2018, prompted an extra HK$10 billion in costs to make it the city’s most expensive rail project costing HK$90.7 billion and featuring a delay of more than two years.