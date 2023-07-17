Land in San Tin has been earmarked for the creation of an I&T hub. Photo: Winson Wong
Land in San Tin has been earmarked for the creation of an I&T hub. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong explores smoother cross-border travel with Shenzhen for I&T talent to spur growth of proposed San Tin Technopole

  • Hong Kong aims to boost I&T collaboration with Shenzhen by creating San Tin Technopole along border
  • City’s Security Bureau ‘actively’ exploring cooperation with Shenzhen authorities to speed up immigration procedures for I&T professionals

Lo Hoi-ying
Lo Hoi-ying

Updated: 8:38pm, 17 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Land in San Tin has been earmarked for the creation of an I&T hub. Photo: Winson Wong
Land in San Tin has been earmarked for the creation of an I&T hub. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE