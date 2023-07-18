Jobhunters throng a recruitment fair for the residential care home sector in Wan Chai last month, where more than 1,600 vacancies were available. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong jobless rate drops to 2.9 per cent in second quarter, first time below 3 per cent in 4 years and signals return to full employment
- Unemployment rate falls to four-year low between April and June, lowest since before the pandemic hit in 2020
- Ho Kai-ming, acting labour and welfare secretary, predicts unemployment will continue to fall on the back of a bounce back in the economy
