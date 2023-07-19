Hundreds of enthusiastic readers, some with suitcases in tow, queued outside Hong Kong’s Convention and Exhibition Centre early on Wednesday morning, eager to browse thousands of titles at one of the world’s largest book fairs. Foreigners and mainland Chinese visitors were among more than 300 people in line at about 9am. This year’s Hong Kong Book Fair is the city’s first since all borders reopened. Ikki To, in his 40s, arrived at the venue around midnight and was the first in line outside the exhibition centre on Wednesday morning. To, a Tuen Mun resident, planned to spend close to HK$2,000 (US$256) on books this year. “I want to get my hands on Lam Wing-sum’s new book. There are limited signed copies so I want to make sure I get one,” he said of the Hong Kong novelist. To, who had attended the fair every year since 2011, said the crowd was visibly larger, almost twice the size of last year’s. The annual book fair started at 10am on Wednesday, with organisers expecting visitor numbers to reach pre-pandemic levels of 1 million over the seven-day event. Hong Kong Book Fair vendor predicts visitor numbers will rebound to 1 million Angela Lee Wai-lum, who arrived at 7am and was third in line, had her sights set on Skye Chan Sin-yeung’s book on low-carb meals. The 49-year-old said this was the third year she had attended the book fair just to buy the actress’s diet books, which came with limited edition goodie bags containing supplements and meal replacement kits. She expected to spend around HK$1,500 on books and other merchandise and would use her consumption vouchers if vendors accepted them. “As the first fair post-pandemic, there are a lot more people this year. Not many have their masks on, which is refreshing to see. It feels like we are back to normal. I also saw some foreigners who travelled here with their suitcases,” she said. Hong Kong Book Fair’s 760 exhibitors urged to abide by national security law Mainlander Andrew Nian flew to Hong Kong from Chengdu in Sichuan province on Tuesday night to attend the fair. Nian, who owns a bookstore in the Chinese city and sells titles on humanities and social sciences, was eyeing latest titles at the fair, some of which might not be available on the mainland. The 35-year-old brought an empty suitcase to store his haul. “I am excited to discover more books and see what the fair has to offer. It has been three years since I’ve been back,” he said. James Dodge Perez of Reader’s Magnet was one of the overseas vendors at the book fair this year. The publishing company based in San Diego in the US brought titles from 25 authors, which included a variety of genres, such as biographies and science-fiction. “This is the first time we are participating in an international event in Asia,” he said. “The Hong Kong Book Fair is undoubtedly the biggest market, and this is the gateway to Asia. We’ve been waiting to do this, but there was a pandemic, so we are excited that Hong Kong has reopened its borders.” The week-long event differed from US ones, which usually only happened over a weekend, Perez noted. Unconventional, packed with limited editions: Hong Kong Art Book Fair 2023 The theme of this year’s fair is children’s and young adult literature, with a focus on Hong Kong writers and illustrators. The event will run from Wednesday until July 25, concurrently with a sports and snacks fair. Admission to all three fairs costs HK$30. Doors are open from 10am to 10pm on Wednesday and Thursday, 10am to 11pm on Friday and Saturday, 10am to 10pm on Sunday and Monday and 9am to 5pm on Tuesday.