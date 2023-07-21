Lok Ma Chau will be home to the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park. Photo: May Tse
Contactless immigration proposed for planned port under Hong Kong’s Northern Metropolis scheme
- Contactless immigration clearance at Fulin Small Boundary Control Point will facilitate travel for talent from mainland, Undersecretary for Security Michael Cheuk says
- ‘At this stage, we are discussing [adopting the technology] with the mainland,’ he adds
Lok Ma Chau will be home to the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park. Photo: May Tse