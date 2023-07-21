Lok Ma Chau will be home to the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park. Photo: May Tse
Lok Ma Chau will be home to the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park. Photo: May Tse
Contactless immigration proposed for planned port under Hong Kong’s Northern Metropolis scheme

  • Contactless immigration clearance at Fulin Small Boundary Control Point will facilitate travel for talent from mainland, Undersecretary for Security Michael Cheuk says
  • ‘At this stage, we are discussing [adopting the technology] with the mainland,’ he adds

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 7:11pm, 21 Jul, 2023

