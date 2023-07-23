Ben Thanh Market in Ho Chi Minh City. Data shows 11,776 Vietnamese travelled to Hong Kong in the first half of this year, or 42 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. Photo: Denise Tsang
Bad for business and leisure? Why Hong Kong’s visa rules are sending Vietnamese visitors to Asean nations
- Tracy Ly Kiet Oanh had to supply her birth certificate and list of every place she travelled in past decade to city’s immigration authorities to obtain tourist visa
- At a time when Hong Kong is desperate to deepen ties with Southeast Asian nations, city’s tough entry rules are putting Vietnamese tourists and executives off from visiting
