People play golf Hong Kong Golf Club’s Fanling Golf Course in Sheung Shui. 05JUL23 SCMP/ Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s John Lee brushes off legal action by golf club over plan to build public housing on oldest course
- Chief Executive John Lee stands firm on government plan to take back part of golf course, after club applies for judicial review to overturn environmental report
- ‘We’ll leave it to the courts,’ says Lee, explaining review’s focus is on study instead of resumption of land at 32-hectare site
