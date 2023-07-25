Hong Kong’s export trade has dropped for the 14th month in a row. Photo: Elson Li
Decline in Hong Kong exports to major markets paints grim economic picture; government warns pressure will continue ‘near term’
- Exports in June slump by 11.4 per cent year on year, marking decline for 14th month in a row, driven by weak demand in mainland China, US and European Union
- Trade deficit for June alone stood at HK$56.6 million, as exports and imports both registered declines
Hong Kong’s export trade has dropped for the 14th month in a row. Photo: Elson Li