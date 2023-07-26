The strength of the Hong Kong dollar countered the decrease in salary and benefits packages for expatriates. Photo: Jonathan Wong
The strength of the Hong Kong dollar countered the decrease in salary and benefits packages for expatriates. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Strong Hong Kong dollar helps city rejoin world’s top 5 places with highest expat pay and benefits packages

  • Expatriate pay packages in Hong Kong were estimated at more than HK$2.18 million a year in 2022
  • Britain tops global list with expatriates making more than US$440,000 annually, followed by Japan, India and China

Ambrose Li
Ambrose Li

Updated: 2:15pm, 26 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The strength of the Hong Kong dollar countered the decrease in salary and benefits packages for expatriates. Photo: Jonathan Wong
The strength of the Hong Kong dollar countered the decrease in salary and benefits packages for expatriates. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE