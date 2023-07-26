The strength of the Hong Kong dollar countered the decrease in salary and benefits packages for expatriates. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Strong Hong Kong dollar helps city rejoin world’s top 5 places with highest expat pay and benefits packages
- Expatriate pay packages in Hong Kong were estimated at more than HK$2.18 million a year in 2022
- Britain tops global list with expatriates making more than US$440,000 annually, followed by Japan, India and China
