Professor Rocky Tuan, the university’s vice-chancellor and president, was among experts invited to speak at the South China Morning Post’s Future of Work Summit 2023 on Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong must ‘co-create’ talent pipeline as AI plays greater in workplace, CUHK’s Rocky Tuan says
- CUHK president joins fellow experts at SCMP’s Future of Work Summit 2023 to discuss emerging technological and industry trends affecting workforce
- ‘Artificial intelligence, greater flexibility and remote work, and the rise of the gig economy are staring us in the face and we must be prepared’, Tuan says
