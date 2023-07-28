Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee is among officials under US sanctions. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong leader John Lee expected to be banned from Apec meeting by US in move strongly condemned by Beijing
- Washington Post cites sources in saying White House has decided not to allow US-sanctioned Lee to attend trade talks in San Francisco
- Chinese embassy spokesman in Washington expresses ‘strong opposition’, accuses US of violating rules
