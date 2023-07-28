Malaysia and Hong Kong’s MTR Corporation will join forces in property developments for a rail project linking Johor Bahru and Singapore, one of a string of trade deals Hong Kong’s leader signed with the country on Friday as he wrapped up his week-long tour in Southeast Asia. The partnership in railway and property development was among 11 memorandums of understanding revealed at a business lunch attended by Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Friday. Malaysia’s transport minister Anthony Loke said at the event that the country hoped to tap into Hong Kong’s experience and expertise in developing the border economy in Malaysia, citing Shenzhen and the Greater Bay Area as examples. “We have invited MTR Hong Kong to participate together with MRT Corporation [of Malaysia] to develop transit-oriented developments [at] the stations connecting to Singapore,” said Loke, referring to Hong Kong’s “rail plus property” model. Loke first proposed inviting MTR Corp into the project in a meeting with Hong Kong’s leader during an earlier visit to the city, according to the corporation’s non-executive chairman Rex Auyeung Pak-kuen. The railway boss, who was in Kuala Lumpur to sign the agreement, told the Post that the details of MTR Corp’s involvement in the project would be discussed in the next six months. “We have our own ideas, but the eventual form of the partnership will depend on what’s agreed by Malaysia,” he said. Operations of the Johor Bahru–Singapore rapid transit system, a joint venture between Singapore’s SMRT Corporation and Malaysia’s Prasarana, are set to begin in January 2027. Malaysia says Hongkongers can stay longer without visa, city weighs new trade office The 4km (2.4 miles) rail link will consist of one station on each side across the Strait of Johor with an interchange with Singapore’s MRT rail network. The estimated cost of the project is about RM10 billion (US$1.3 billion). Malaysia’s MRT Corporation is the developer and owner of the “civil infrastructure” of the rail link’s Malaysia section, according to its website. Other memorandums of understanding revealed on Friday covered collaborations between entities from Malaysia and Hong Kong in education, trade and other areas. Lee highlighted Hong Kong’s advantages under the “one country, two systems” governing principle and access to the mainland Chinese market at the event. Hong Kong and Indonesia sign 15 deals as John Lee touts Asean ties “The world’s economic centre of gravity is moving eastward and it is crucial for us to do all we can to capitalise on this trend of robust growth in our region,” he said. The strong cultural ties between the two places were also touted in his speech: “The friendship [between Malaysia and Hong Kong] is also reflected by how Hong Kong cinema-goers celebrated and shared joy when Michelle Yeoh won multiple best actress awards globally.” According to Hong Kong government data, trade between the two jurisdictions was worth HK$220 billion (US$28.2 billion) in 2022. They are each other’s ninth-largest trading partners. Earlier in the day, Lee had breakfast with his entourage at a local cooked food market in the Pudu district of Kuala Lumpur to savour specialities such as kaya toast, prawn noodles and steamed cakes. “The porridge is delicious, and the curry rice rolls are especially special,” Lee told reporters after the meal. “I grew up in places like this, so coming here reminds me of my childhood.” The chief executive is set to make company visits and address reporters later on Friday. Malaysia is Lee’s final stop on his three-nation tour that began on Sunday. Seven and 15 memorandums of understanding were also signed with Singapore and Indonesia respectively earlier this week. Lee met Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday to discuss cooperation in trade, technology and tourism. Hong Kong and Singapore sign 7 bilateral deals during John Lee’s visit Malaysia announced an extension of the visa-free stay limit for Hong Kong passport holders from 30 to 90 days after the meeting, while Lee was quoted by the Malaysian side as considering opening an economic and trade office in Kuala Lumpur. Lee said leaders of the three countries had reaffirmed their support for the city to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, the world’s largest trade bloc, made up of 15 Asia-Pacific countries, including all 10 from Asean, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Lee will return to Hong Kong on Saturday afternoon.