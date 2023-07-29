When the authority was formed in 2008, it was granted a one-off endowment of HK$21.6 billion (US$3 billion) for the whole precinct’s development. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong’s West Kowloon Cultural District Authority searches for money to avert financial crisis as endowment set to run out in 2025

  • Lengthy contracts with developers under build-operate-transfer framework and income-sharing model at arts hub in spotlight
  • CEO of West Kowloon Cultural District Authority Betty Fung says government-approved business model poses ‘a big challenge’

Ambrose Li
Updated: 8:00am, 29 Jul, 2023

