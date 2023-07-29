A coalition of airlines has warned that workers at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) are handling more travellers than they can cope with, a situation that could mean delays for passengers and put off carriers from increasing services. The Board of Airline Representatives of Hong Kong (BAR), which includes more than 70 carriers, said the manpower woes were affecting the ability of carriers to reinstate flights and add capacity to meet strong demand from travellers. Lam Hon-kei, its representative for North America, told the Post travel demand was expected to increase, but the airport was now dealing with more passengers than workers could handle. “The knock-on impact is that people may see longer waiting times at check-in, and we may not be able to open so many check-in desks,” said Lam, who is part of Air Canada’s management. The airport currently has 53,000 workers, about a third fewer than the 78,000 it had before the Covid-19 pandemic. It handled 3.3 million passengers in June, just over half the 2019 level. Importing labour to Hong Kong will ensure ‘more flights, help bring down airfares’ Lam said the staff shortages were across the board, affecting airlines and service providers – such as ground handling companies – operating at the airport. The Post reported in February that labour issues and fee increases had caused several airlines to delay resuming or increasing services to Hong Kong. Airline executives warned then that a bottleneck at the airport had put off carriers from increasing services even as more people were expected to travel over the summer. “This summer has been a bit of a challenge for a lot of airlines,” Lam said. “We would rather not overstretch ourselves by adding flights, where we know we may not be able to serve them, and that’s the bottleneck that we have seen.” The Airport Authority of Hong Kong, which runs HKIA, told the government last month that its current manpower could efficiently handle half the pre-pandemic level of passengers, according to a Legislative Council document. Hong Kong to exceed pre-Covid air passenger mark in 2027, but hub status hurt: IATA It said it needed another 16,000 people to meet its target of having 69,000 workers by the end of next year, when the airport’s third runway system would be completed. It has projected that passenger traffic will recover to 80 per cent of pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year, and fully return by the end of next year. According to BAR, four-fifths of its 72 members were operating in Hong Kong as of May. It welcomed a government plan to ease entry requirements and bring in 20,000 foreign workers , including up to 6,300 for the aviation sector, but said the scheme only addressed around half the frontline roles that were needed and there should be enough opportunities for locals as well. Will importing 20,000 workers fix Hong Kong’s labour woes? Lam said he hoped the foreign labour scheme could help address the worker shortage in time for the Christmas season. Air Canada currently operates a daily service to Vancouver. Lam said on most days, it had two fewer check-in counters than before the pandemic, and that meant longer waiting times for passengers. Meanwhile, local carrier Greater Bay Airlines’ general manager of ground services, Ambrose Ng Wah-chiu, told the Post the manpower issues meant it could not increase flight frequencies as quickly as it would like. The airline uses three leased Boeing 737-800 jets and is planning to add a fourth by September and have a total of six by the end of the year. Ng said the airline would have to wait until its ground handling agent, which took care of check-in services, had enough manpower to support more flights. And they’re off! Hong Kong’s Greater Bay Airlines launches first flight to Osaka The airline added a sixth destination , Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, last week. In June, it operated 60 weekly flights to Osaka and Tokyo in Japan, Taipei in Taiwan, Seoul in South Korea and Bangkok in Thailand. Staffing issues at airports in Japan were also hampering efforts to increase services there, he said. The airline is planning flights to Manila, in the Philippines, in August, followed by Beijing and Shanghai next year.