Children play near solar panels on the roof of a house in Walatungga village on Sumba Island, Indonesia. Photo: AP
Hong Kong bringing green power to Indonesia? Mainland Chinese tech behind 2 firms’ bids to service rural areas with air travel, electricity
- Company to open biomass plant which promises stable power supply to fishing community on Bangka island
- Start-up planning to use battery-powered small planes made in China for island-hopping in archipelago
