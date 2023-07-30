Children play near solar panels on the roof of a house in Walatungga village on Sumba Island, Indonesia. Photo: AP
Hong Kong bringing green power to Indonesia? Mainland Chinese tech behind 2 firms’ bids to service rural areas with air travel, electricity

  • Company to open biomass plant which promises stable power supply to fishing community on Bangka island
  • Start-up planning to use battery-powered small planes made in China for island-hopping in archipelago

Kahon Chan

Updated: 4:09pm, 30 Jul, 2023

