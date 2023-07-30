The Mandatory Provident Fund, the compulsory retirement scheme that covers 4.7 million residents, had amassed assets worth HK$1.11 trillion as of March 31. Photo: Jonathan Wong
More Hong Kong workers make voluntary contributions to MPF as returns shrink by 21 per cent
- Mandatory Provident Fund assets drop from HK$1.12 trillion a year ago to HK$1.11 trillion in financial year ending on March 31
- Fund authority reveals number of voluntary contribution accounts rose nearly 10 per cent to 68,000 in 2022-23
The Mandatory Provident Fund, the compulsory retirement scheme that covers 4.7 million residents, had amassed assets worth HK$1.11 trillion as of March 31. Photo: Jonathan Wong