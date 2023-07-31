The pace of Hong Kong’s economic recovery has shown signs of slowing down. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong’s economic recovery loses steam in second quarter as advanced figures show 1.5 per cent growth
- Government says local economy continued to recover in second quarter, led by inbound tourism and private consumption, but momentum slowed from earlier
- Sluggish growth partly attributed to weak exports, which ‘continued to plummet as the external demand for goods remained weak’, it adds
