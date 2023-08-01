Strong comsumer demand, as well as a rebound in tourist numbers, helped boost the economy in June. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong retail sales show 19.6 per cent rise to HK$33.1 billion in June, boosted by tourism and consumer demand

  • June figures mark increase in retail sales for seventh month in a row
  • Hong Kong recorded 2.75 million visitors in June, bringing total for first six months to 12.88 million

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 6:29pm, 1 Aug, 2023

