Various sectors are uniting to open a new chapter of prosperity for Hong Kong, the chief executive says. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong leader John Lee promises more overseas trips and closer cooperation with emerging economies to boost city’s development
- Lee tells business conference city must continue to cultivate its links with developed countries, but be on the alert for opportunities elsewhere
- Zheng Yanxiong, director of central government’s liaison office, says city should ‘expand international perspectives’ and ‘break away from habitual thinking’
