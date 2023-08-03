HKU says students can use ChatGPT and Dall-E for assignments unless specifically banned, but their monthly use will be capped at 20 prompts per person across the two tools. Photo: dpa
University of Hong Kong allows artificial intelligence program ChatGPT for students, but strict monthly limit on questions imposed
- ChatGPT and Dall-E to be used at HKU; academics say they want students to be ‘forerunners and leaders’ in the field
- Students welcome the move, but some agree use of AI has limitations and should not replace traditional study methods
