HKU says students can use ChatGPT and Dall-E for assignments unless specifically banned, but their monthly use will be capped at 20 prompts per person across the two tools. Photo: dpa
Education in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

University of Hong Kong allows artificial intelligence program ChatGPT for students, but strict monthly limit on questions imposed

  • ChatGPT and Dall-E to be used at HKU; academics say they want students to be ‘forerunners and leaders’ in the field
  • Students welcome the move, but some agree use of AI has limitations and should not replace traditional study methods

Leopold Chen
Updated: 5:24pm, 3 Aug, 2023

