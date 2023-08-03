In the first six months of 2023, restaurant receipts jumped 47.7 per cent to HK$55 billion over the same period last year. Photo: Dickson Lee
In the first six months of 2023, restaurant receipts jumped 47.7 per cent to HK$55 billion over the same period last year. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong restaurant receipts up 24.3 per cent in second quarter year on year as city shakes off pandemic blues

  • Restaurants took in HK$27.4 billion between April and June, compared with HK$22 billion in revenue recorded in second quarter last year
  • Catering sector expected to continue to improve because of steady growth of visitors and recovery of logistics sector

Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 7:14pm, 3 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
In the first six months of 2023, restaurant receipts jumped 47.7 per cent to HK$55 billion over the same period last year. Photo: Dickson Lee
In the first six months of 2023, restaurant receipts jumped 47.7 per cent to HK$55 billion over the same period last year. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE