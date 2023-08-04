The arrival hall at the Hong Kong airport. Plaza Premium Group aims to hire 500 more employees by the end of the year, on top of the 500 it has recruited since 2021. Photo: Elson Li
Lounge operator at Hong Kong airport embarks on hiring spree, targets workers from ethnic minority background
- Plaza Premium Group says their language skills and familiarity with different cultures valuable at airport
- Company takes part in programme that provides interview and management training, as well as Chinese-language courses
The arrival hall at the Hong Kong airport. Plaza Premium Group aims to hire 500 more employees by the end of the year, on top of the 500 it has recruited since 2021. Photo: Elson Li