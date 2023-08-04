Salaries for Hong Kong fresh graduates rose from 4 to 14 per cent this year across the city’s eight publicly funded universities. Photo: Dickson Lee
Average annual salary for Hong Kong fresh graduates at HK$300,000, 7.8 per cent jump from 2021
- Graduates from HKU continue to top salary chart compiled by city’s eight publicly funded universities
- Arts and humanities graduates again record lowest average pay of HK$251,000 annually
Salaries for Hong Kong fresh graduates rose from 4 to 14 per cent this year across the city’s eight publicly funded universities. Photo: Dickson Lee