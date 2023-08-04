The poorest families only make HK$4,700 a month, less than what they did in 1996, according to government statistics. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong low-income households rose by 160,000 in 25 years up to 2021; poorest families make less than HK$4,700 a month
- Almost three-quarters of the families consist of members who are not part of labour force, Legislative Council paper says
- People unfit to work might be under-represented in statistics, Society for Community Organisation warns
