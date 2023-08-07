Hopeful travellers struggled to book free tickets on Hong Kong Airlines Photo: Airbus.
Thousands of travel hopefuls vie for 9,800 plane tickets in second round of Hong Kong Airlines giveaway, sparking long wait, error messages
- Travel hopefuls eyeing trips to Bangkok, Sanya, Beijing, Hangzhou, Nagoya, Nanjing and Seoul, in airline’s second round of freebies under ‘Hello Hong Kong’ campaign
- Complaints include website crashes and long loading times
