Authorities have promised to improve transport for passengers arriving at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal. Photo: Martin Chan
Authorities have promised to improve transport for passengers arriving at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong tourism
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong taxi drivers to get incentives to pick up passengers from Kai Tak cruise ship terminal and bus services to be boosted to cut waiting times

  • Taxi drivers to get sweeteners, such as discount vouchers for tunnel tolls, to encourage them to pick up at cruise terminal
  • Commissioner for Tourism Vivian Sum admits ‘room for improvement’ after cruise passengers complain of long waits for taxis and buses last week

Wynna Wong

Updated: 1:11am, 8 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Authorities have promised to improve transport for passengers arriving at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal. Photo: Martin Chan
Authorities have promised to improve transport for passengers arriving at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE